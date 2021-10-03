The women who boarded the van from Fort Wayne are members of Women United for Progress Allen County, or WUFPAC. Kimberly Michaelsen, 52, started the group for liberal women in the area on Facebook in September 2020. Since then, the group has swelled to 4,300 members. Many of the women are among the only liberals in their friend circles, Fritts said. Fort Wayne, known as “the City of Churches,” went 54.5 percent for former president Donald Trump in 2020 but can often feel far more conservative, she said. In 2018, the only abortion clinic in the city was forced to close, citing harassment from antiabortion activists.