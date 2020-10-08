My parents couldn’t afford to hire anyone else to man the store, and so they just split all the shifts. It’s a 7-Eleven, so it opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. So when my mom would go to relieve my dad or vice versa, the question was always: What do we do with Hiral? The parent who was at the store would get me on the phone, and then the parent with me would leave and walk to the 7-Eleven. I’d spent about 40 minutes home alone, sitting there on the couch with a phone in my ear. I’m a parent now, they must have been terrified. But they had no safety net.