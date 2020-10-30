Valenzuela decided early on that she would be the first in her family to go to college. She joined Academic Decathlon, Quiz Bowl and any other extracurricular activity she could fit into her schedule at her high school in El Paso. Once she got to college, at Claremont McKenna, she would write her goals on whiteboards that she would keep next to her bed, said longtime friend Casey Pick, and treat her New Year’s resolutions like ongoing “progress reports,” regularly checking in to see how she was doing.