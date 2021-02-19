Last Thursday, Shaina Bell, 24, left two of her children alone in a Motel 6 room to work at a Little Caesars Pizza shop in Liberty Township, Ohio. A tip to police led authorities to find her 10-year-old and 2-year-old daughters by themselves at the motel, where the elder child told officers her mom was expected back around 10 p.m., WFMJ reported. Bell reportedly told officers that she usually has someone check in on her children every hour while she is at work.