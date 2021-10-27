The federal law known as the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, first passed in 2000, says that any child induced to commit a commercial sex act is a victim of child sex trafficking. This does not mean that states cannot arrest children involved in prostitution. And even in states like Georgia with “Safe Harbor” laws — which protect children from arrest from prostitution — minors can be charged with other, related crimes. As the co-founder of Karana Rising, a survivor-led nonprofit serving and advocating for survivors, I have supported more than 2,000 survivors and helped create court programs and safe homes for child survivors of sex trafficking. More than half of survivors I have worked with, such as Tiffany, were arrested during their own trafficking.