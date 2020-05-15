“When we were biking, we’re biking together, but we’re not next to each other for most of the day. And we’re pretty much only communicating when we’re sitting down at chai stalls and at the end of the day when we’re exhausted. We really weren’t processing anything together during the day, so it gave us an intentional space to go like, ‘Hey, here’s what happened to me today, and here’s what I went through,’” she said.