But just one month later, New York is the epicenter of a pandemic, with more covid-19 cases than any country besides the United States. Now, to Barrera, Columbia doesn’t seem so much like a dream. She had seen how much difficulty college students — particularly low-income, first-generation college students like herself — faced after colleges and universities closed suddenly because of the pandemic. She worries about being so far away from her family; she is beginning to think that DePaul University in Chicago, a three-hour car ride from her home, would be a better option.