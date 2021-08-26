These programs, I truly do believe that if they had been funded and managed and were allowed to continue in the long term, I do believe that they could have made a substantial difference in the outcome that we are seeing today. I think about the last six or seven years of us primarily focusing on a military solution to an ideological problem. And I think that’s where the massive disconnect is. I do think that the outcome that we’re seeing in Afghanistan could have been different if we had been able to invest more long term in Afghanistan, rather than having a series of what is often described as one-year conflicts, because we have so much turnover in our government and our military. But also, if we could have considered how to engage those various voices that, again, have for so long been left out.