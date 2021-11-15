And what I discovered in the ensuing years since I broke my agreement is that I’m being approached by people in the middle or the tops of their careers … their lives are even more in the balance [than ours were]. A lot of people who came to me fought against [the NDAs], and then in the end, they give in. So they don’t even get much money, because the money goes on the legal fees that they already spent trying to fight the injustice of what’s happening to them. And I would say that 95 percent of the people who I know had enormous mental breakdowns, a lot of them had huge impacts on their physical health, and they all had huge reverberations on their professional lives and personal lives.