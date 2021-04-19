Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on April 8 that politicians and judges will no longer be exempt from sexual harassment complaints, promising to overhaul the country’s sex discrimination act in the coming months. The announcement appears to be a direct result of recent protests, known as the March 4 Justice movement, that erupted in cities and towns across Australia on March 15, when tens of thousands of people gathered in response to allegations of sexual harassment in the Australian parliament. At the protests, and in media coverage that followed, many Australians heard about the loophole for the first time.