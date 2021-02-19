For most of her life, Brittney Cooper has watched tennis, bearing witness to the sport’s brightest stars, from Monica Seles and John McEnroe to Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.
So when Serena Williams faced off against Naomi Osaka on Wednesday night, there was no doubt what Cooper would be doing: watching Williams, an all-time great, play against one of the sport’s brightest young stars, Osaka.
It was the next chapter in an exciting rivalry, one that was cemented by a controversial 2018 U.S. Open championship, which Osaka won.
But she watched with the sound off. She couldn’t stand to listen to the commentary.
“White women commentators have played a huge role in being antagonistic toward the Williams sisters. And Chris Evert has been chief among them,” said Cooper, a women’s and gender studies professor at Rutgers University and author of “Eloquent Rage.”
Evert, an ESPN analyst and former world No. 1 tennis player, has covered many of the sport’s top tournaments and personalities. But she has been frequently criticized by tennis fans for the way she has covered the Williams sisters in particular, leaning into subtle but persistent racially coded messages about their emotions, physicality and perceived lack of grace, finesse or mental toughness.
“Quite frankly, she takes away the pleasure of watching the match because there’s always these very sort of passive aggressive remarks,” she said. When Evert calls a Serena Williams match, Cooper expects messages in her group chats calling out the commentary.
“There’s always rolled-eye emoji and ‘Oh my God’ and ‘What did she say?’ ” Cooper continued. “Consistently, Black women show up to each other and we’re like, ‘Do you see this?’ ”
On Wednesday night, that group text energy was rampant on Twitter. During and after Evert’s commentary on the Osaka-Williams match, tennis fans jumped to social media to voice their complaints.
“Chris Evert is the face of misogynoir,” wrote author and cultural anthropologist Mythri Jegathesan, referencing a term coined to describe the specific sexism Black women face.
As reporters publicly questioned whether Williams, following her loss to Osaka, would soon retire from tennis, Michigan State University professor Sharon Leon countered, “The person who needs to retire at the end of this match is Chris Evert.”
The difficulty in talking about Evert’s commentary, many say, is that there’s no single sound bite one can hold up as being irrefutably, undeniably racist or sexist. But Evert’s critics say there is a clear pattern of her talking about the Williams sisters, and Serena Williams specifically, in racially coded ways that are both pernicious and persistent.
Treva Lindsey, a professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Ohio State University, describes it as a “thinly veiled” attempt to characterize Williams as a “troublemaker” within the sport.
“It’s so subtle for a lot of folks listening, but I think for those of us who are familiar with the ways that people can racially code animosity or animus, particularly toward Black women, [she] is a prime example of that,” said Lindsey, who, like Cooper, is a big fan of the sport.
She pointed to Evert often framing Serena as a problem, and one that “often needs to be corrected.”
This is most visible in Evert’s comments about Williams’s abrupt withdrawal from a 2014 doubles match, in which she and ESPN colleague Pam Shriver baselessly speculated whether the exit was drug-related.
Evert will also frequently refer to Williams’s emotions on the court, pointing out when she feels the 23-time Grand Slam winner is not properly controlling her anger.
Williams, like many elite athletes, often taps into her anger when she plays. This is something Williams herself has been blunt about, telling the Fader in 2016: “Sometimes, I almost need to get angry to win, which is really, really weird, but it works for me.”
This puts her in the company of many other champions, including Michael Jordan, who would often amp up petty slights from his competitors to channel into his play.
Cooper and Lindsey point out that, over time, these comments help form a narrative about Williams: that she lacks decorum, grace or finesse; that she makes “excuses” for her performance; that she lacks the mental wherewithal or focus to overcome challenges.
These comments also subtly but persistently reinforce stereotypes about Black athletes, and about Black women in particular. It’s something many Black women are well familiar with off the tennis court, too.
“It’s another way of framing this long-standing stereotype of the angry Black woman,” Lindsey said. “Specifically, Black women are framed as irrationally angry and therefore aggressive, and therefore bringing unnecessary drama to their workplace, too.”
This isn’t to say that Evert hasn’t been complimentary to Williams, come to her defense, or even been effusive at times. But one of the bigger frustration Black tennis fans have with Evert is how even the compliments seem loaded.
When one male tennis player criticized Williams for having a “bad personality,” Evert countered to Business Insider that “nobody’s perfect.”
And in July, as tennis players began ramping up to play following a coronavirus-spurred stoppage, Evert lauded her physical fitness, adding “maybe she will be calmer out there.”
“I think she will have a fresh perspective and approach,” she continued.
Evert’s insight into the matches function as a filter through which Williams gets seen and evaluated by millions of avid and casual watchers of the sport.
This is the role of being a gatekeeper, Cooper said. And though Evert is far from the only one with the issue, it’s more pronounced in part because of Evert’s own place in the sport as an all-time great and because she is a woman herself, albeit one who played when expectations of female tennis players, who were mostly White, were much different.
Fans of Williams are still waiting for commentators to deliver the context, nuance and perspective that she — and other Black female tennis players — deserve, they say. This includes avoiding setting up Osaka as the “anti-Serena” because she’s perceived to be “softer” or “sweeter,” Lindsey said. This also means being consistent and clear about both Williams’s play and her contributions to the game.
“There’s a very conditional relationship to the way that you see her engaged by commentators,” said Lindsey, noting how Evert will compliment Williams for how well she is playing for her age one moment, then suggest she get “leaner” the next. “It feels like a no-win for her in terms of how her performance is assessed.”
But that treatment has also been so routine that Lindsey was curious about what sparked Wednesday night’s outcry, particularly among non-Black tennis fans.
“That made me kind of perk up and recognize, maybe this is a different moment that we’re witnessing, and that something happened [Wednesday] night,” she said. “There’s some intangible quality to what the commentary was … that allowed people to hear and see what so many of us already had, as we watched Serena play, compete and win for the last 22 years.”