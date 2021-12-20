With the high court poised to dismantle Roe v. Wade, and Texas’s six-week abortion ban still in effect, Bonow and other abortion rights advocates have turned their attention to self-managed abortion, focusing on online organizations that allow people to access abortion pills through the mail, whatever the laws in their states. But while some have cast these services as the future of U.S. abortion care, many people seeking abortions either don’t know they exist, or aren’t sure how to access them. Abortion rights advocates have struggled to get the word out: Especially in conservative states, people in the abortion industry — at clinics and abortion funds — can’t talk openly about abortion methods that exist outside of the formal health-care system.