Communicate your boundaries and pay attention to how the other person responds. A lot of people who abuse or assault others cross smaller lines before escalating to overt violence, so one important self-defense strategy is to say what you do and don’t want, and pay attention to how the other person reacts. If you’re dating a new person and you tell them you don’t like horror movies, do they keep pressuring you to change your mind, or do they listen and respect you? Crossing smaller lines doesn’t automatically mean that a person is capable of crossing bigger lines, but it is an indication that you may want to be more cautious and guarded in their presence. By communicating your boundaries, you learn how capable and committed another person is to making sure you feel safe and comfortable in the relationship.