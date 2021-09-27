Flynn said she takes Tylenol occasionally for headaches and also for the aches and pains of pregnancy. After trying to conceive with the help of IVF for three years, Flynn, who lives in Montreal, said she feels “this extra incentive to want to do everything possible to make sure my baby is healthy.” But at the same time, she knows “anxiety and stress is bad for the baby, too” and that she can’t suffer through every pain for the remaining five months of her pregnancy. It might not seem like long from the outside, she said, but “nine months is a very long time when you’re in it.”