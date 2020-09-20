You see her in every woman who has fought for abortion rights. The ones who came before and after her. The ones who are not afraid to say, “I’ve had an abortion.” Who proudly say, “I love someone who has had an abortion.” Who knows that everyone — Black and White, rich and poor, Democrat and Republican, atheist and religious, single and married, a parent and someone who is child-free, binary and non-binary, young and old, able-bodied and disabled — has the constitutional right to abortion care.