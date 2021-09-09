In 1989, McCorvey began to look for Thornton, who was then about 19. McCorvey appeared on NBC’s “Today” show in hope of getting her message out to the public: Can you help me find my third daughter? The public plea got the attention of the National Enquirer, which eventually located Thornton as living in Seattle. When an Enquirer reporter met with Thornton and Schmidt, the adoptive mother stressed to the journalist that the family did not believe in abortion before letting her daughter know the truth.