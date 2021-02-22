The United States has put in place temporary universal child-care programs before, and even came close to making it the law of the land in the 1970s. But now the idea is gaining ground again. Republicans and Democrats share more common ground on child care than they have most other issues, and the pandemic has spurred them to stabilize the child-care sector. President Biden has also said he will prioritize repairing U.S. infrastructure; experts expect the administration will push through a major infrastructure bill during his term.