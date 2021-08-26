Robinson was among those beaten during the protest. A photo of her lying unconscious from the attack went viral, appearing in newspapers around the world. But her legacy extends well beyond that harrowing day. She is credited for persuading the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to take a stand for equality in Selma. She made history as the first African American in Alabama to run for Congress. And her role as a matriarch of the voting rights movement is immortalized in the movie “Selma.” Still, Robinson was never considered a household name like her friends King and Rosa Parks.