Joan Williams, professor and founding director of the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, has been advocating for flexible work for decades with the goal of gender parity. She sees the mass acceptance of remote work as one of the silver linings of covid-19. And while she believes that shift will help working moms going forward, she also recognizes the flip side of what Heggeness’s research revealed — that other societal norms remained mostly unchallenged.