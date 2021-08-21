To merge work lives successfully, the first step is to pick the right friend. Not all friends should be your co-workers, said Chiou. When she was considering which of her friends to ask to work remotely, she asked herself: Am I close enough with this person to set boundaries? If she had to put on her headphones and work super-intensely for an hour without speaking, would that be okay? Whenever she had a particularly busy work day ahead, Chiou said, she would text friends in advance to let them know.