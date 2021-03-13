During our two years of engagement, a few people asked if I was nervous about marriage. I was never nervous about the marriage. I am so very sure of Melanie. That miracle of a human. The wedding, however — I wasn’t sure that any version of it would be afforded to us. Every few months since covid hit New York, we thought we would know soon if it would be safe to gather. As we got closer and closer to February 13, we still didn’t know. In September, it started to look like the worst of it was over. We reached out to a florist and made a wedding website. And then cases spiked again, the first variants appeared, and Melanie’s hospital started canceling surgeries. We replanned the whole thing in a month.