S.B. 8 will have a profound impact on many of the clients who pass through Genesis, a domestic violence shelter in Dallas, said chief executive Jan Edgar Langbein. She said she often sees clients who have been victims of “reproductive coercion.” Their male partners won’t allow them to use birth control, she said. As a result, they may have a new baby every year. For many men, she added, this is a control tactic: If the woman has seven kids, the man knows it will be harder for her to leave.