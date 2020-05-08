“Life feels simpler, slower and ironically more connected within our family. One new routine that stands out, though, is the weekly restaurant that my three kids now run out of our kitchen and dining room so my husband and I can have date nights. Our 8-year-old is a budding chef and he acts as a Gordon Ramsay-type dictator in the kitchen while our 4-year-old and 11-year-old run around following his directions. When the time arrives for dinner, my husband and I appear at the front door in real clothes (the first we’ve put on all week) and are seated in the dining room by our 11-year-old daughter. Our 4-year-old quickly rushes over to fill our water glasses. She avoids eye contact and maintains total professionalism. We’re seated to a handwritten prix-fixe menu and wine is poured. We proceed to eat (by candlelight) pretty darn good food like homemade spaghetti and meatballs and chicken stir-fry. Sounds of the kitchen staff eating and laughing at the kitchen table carry into the dining room. For just a brief time, my husband and I are alone, feeling like we’re on a real date. And then the check arrives and guess who has to clean the kitchen? Back to quarantine life. At least the restaurant is now open Saturday mornings for brunch, too.”