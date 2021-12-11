As stay-at-home orders pushed schools into remote learning, many immigrant mothers said they felt the weight of it disproportionately. Trina Haque, a Bangladeshi immigrant who has lived in New York City for 15 years, said although not speaking English was an underlying challenge before the pandemic, it was often mitigated by meeting with her children’s teachers in person, where something as simple as body language would be able to help get the point across. Read the full story.