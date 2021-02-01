Ava DuVernay: So kind of you and so gracious, and that’s really what I know of you. This whole process from beginning to end has been a pure pleasure, but your involvement was one of the things that really attracted me to it. I’ve admired you from afar for so long, and really seen in the way that a lot of my friends who are actors — we have to work hard to break out of the preconceived notions of who they are and what they can do. Expectations are sometimes limited, sometimes outsized. You know, it’s hard to navigate, and you’ve done it with real grace and grit and gusto. And so I applaud you for that.