“There has been a lot of misinformation floating around out there about vaccination in pregnancy and spurious claims that it can affect future fertility. There is no factual basis to these claims, yet unfortunately it has made many hesitant to receive vaccines,” said Carleigh Krubiner, a nonresident fellow at the Center for Global Development and associate faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. “This is especially tragic as more and more stories emerge of young women and pregnant people who forewent vaccination out of fears only to fall seriously ill or die from severe covid-19.”