I thought I would know what suicidal ideation would look like: thinking people in my life — my children, my husband — would be better off without me. But that never happened, either. Of course they wouldn’t be better off without me. They would be devastated, their lives marked by an eternal grief. Plus, who would wash their clothes and schedule their doctor’s appointments and literally pump fluid from their body to feed the baby? No, I didn’t think anyone would be better off without me — except for myself. What if I could just shut down my brain, stop thinking about all the other choices I could have made or lives I could have lived, end it all and step out of this hell? What a relief that would be.