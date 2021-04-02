Today’s teens have higher levels of anxiety than any generation before them, and by mid-adolescence, teen girls are twice as likely to develop mood disorders as boys. I started to wrestle with depression in the seventh grade and am raising two daughters, 13 and 15, who both cope with mood disorders. Since my kids hit puberty, I’ve seen firsthand how girls face a digital world that is hyper-focused on their faces and bodies. They are coming of age in a selfie culture that, according to Peggy Orenstein, urges them to see themselves as objects to be liked — or not.