This can leave patients who have experienced sexual trauma with no option but to advocate for themselves. Leela R. Magavi, a psychiatrist and regional medical director for Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers, suggests that people with sexual trauma inform their physicians of their history, if they are comfortable doing so. “I encourage trauma survivors to write down their fears and questions and practice advocating for themselves during our sessions,” she said. “I then advise them to share these concerns with their physicians before any physical examination. Some of my patients have provided me with consent to speak with their gynecologists, so I can advocate for them as well.”