The position was the bridge between her former job working at an ice cream shop — work she took when she was 15 to help support her family — to her current role as an executive assistant and legislative aide to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.). During her time on the Hill, her mom was able to send her a bit of extra cash if she needed to buy a nice shirt from Marshall’s, Dos Santos said, but the stipend was essential to her being able to take the position.