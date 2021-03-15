It’s quite beautiful to look at, the bandstand covered in flowers. Lots of people were hanging around to look at the flowers, and then some people came with megaphones and then it got dark. So I think the police were asking people to leave, and these things often end up in clashes, and that’s basically what happened in the end. People weren’t leaving when they should’ve due to the coronavirus restrictions and then a few people clashed with the police, and that’s when the arrests happened. And that’s what you see in the photos of mine.