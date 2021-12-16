Body image and motherhood have always been inextricably linked, often in negative ways. Women give up our bodies for our children. The good news is that in the United States, at least, there’s no longer an inordinate amount of pressure to get our bodies back. But few and far between are the moms who say they’re totally at peace with the many ways motherhood has changed us. These conversations go beyond our bodies. How we look physically after having children is often used as a metaphor to talk about how drastically we’ve changed emotionally, too. Research suggests moms are completely different humans on a cellular level than they were pre-children. They are “rebuilt from the ground up,” author Abigail Tucker says.