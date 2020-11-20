Before the closure, her children were in a classroom a few days a week and in remote learning the other days. During remote-learning days, they take part in the Learning Bridge program, a free child-care program the city has provided to essential workers during the days kids are scheduled to learn remotely. That program remains open while schools close. Kasten calls that decision ironic. When they’re home, Kasten says it’s a constant juggling act for her and her partner — also a professor — as they teach but also keep an eye on their kids.