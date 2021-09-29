The woman I’ve been interviewing, for example, struggles to make ends meet while taking care of the sick and elderly as a home health-care worker, one of the many service sector positions where immigrants are overrepresented. As a nurse aid working closely with clients, she is cautious of the need to protect herself from possible infection. A positive covid-19 status might be lethal, given her underlying condition. One study found that people living in New York with an HIV diagnosis were more likely to receive a diagnosis of, be hospitalized with and die in-hospital with covid-19 compared with those not living with an HIV diagnosis.