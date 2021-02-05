When she joined Make the Road about a decade ago, Garcia said she quickly befriended other immigrant trans women who had been arrested or experienced police violence for simply existing in public spaces. Norma Ureiro shared the time she and her boyfriend were arrested for holding hands in public. Silvia Escobar talked about being afraid to leave her house late at night. Jeyssi Montiel said she worried she’d be arrested for dressing femininely. And Mayra Colon explained that she carried her marriage certificate whenever she left the house, so that she could prove to police that her partner was her husband and not a client.