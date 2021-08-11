In doing so, Hochul will become the nation’s ninth female governor. Her ascension will also prompt other milestones for women in New York politics: Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D), who currently serves as the state’s first female Senate majority leader, will become the first Black woman in state history to assume the position of acting lieutenant governor — which will also make New York the first state in U.S. history to be led by women in the roles of both governor and lieutenant governor.