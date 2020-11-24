“In the business and in other industries as well, I really reject the term ‘working mom guilt’ because they — the universal they — want women and working mothers to internalize this feeling of, ‘I feel so torn and this is so hard and if I’m doing a good job at work, it means I’m not doing a good job with my kids,’” Greenway, a mom of two, said. “And the more you internalize it, the less likely you are to say, ‘Wait a minute, this is your problem, not mine.’ The system is broken. I don’t have anything to feel guilty about.”