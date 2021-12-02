Body dissatisfaction is undiscriminating among American women: Some surveys suggest that the majority of U.S. women are unhappy with their body and want to change it. Diet culture deserves much of the blame for pervasive negative body talk, but interpersonal relationships also play a role, which makes it both unsurprising and concerning that up to 93 percent of young adult women have engaged in “fat talk” with their friends, according to one study.