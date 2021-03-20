Sedona Prince: We were all just like, “This can’t be real.” It sent a signal that women don’t need to lift. Women don’t need the same physical activity that men do. It felt like [the NCAA] was saying, “You’re the JV team” — even though we’re at the same level as the men, we’ve worked just as hard as they have. Women are strong, too. I’m 6’7, 210 pounds. I’m a heavy lifter. What can I do with a 30-pound dumbbell?