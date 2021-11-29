It would also require states to extend Medicaid coverage to 12 months after birth, an expansion likely to affect Native communities, given that more than 1 in 4 non-elderly American Indian and Alaska Native adults and half of children rely on Medicaid. Right now, that coverage is only required for the pregnant parent up to 60 days after birth. While 17 percent of maternal deaths occur on the same day as delivery, 12 percent occur between six weeks and one year after birth.