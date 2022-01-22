A: During the pandemic, I’ve seen a lot of communities come together and learn to take care of each other. This imminent threat to our well-being has motivated me to take better care of myself and the people I love, so I hope in 2022 to see that trend continue to move forward where people are prioritizing their health over productivity, because before the pandemic, everything was just go, go, go all the time. When you pause, you realize that there is so much more beyond the deadlines that you need to meet. There’s a lot of work that can be done in building relationships with the people around you and really just taking time to let yourself be human and not just a machine that serves some sort of higher purpose.