Back in January, my eyes had been glued to my phone as I watched Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) explain her battle with the autoimmune disease. Alopecia, which causes extreme hair loss, affects as many as 6.8 million people in the United States, and it can vary in severity. But up until that moment, it felt like I was the only young woman with the problem. “It’s about self-agency, it’s about power, it’s about acceptance,” the congresswoman said; these words struck me as she spoke them. I never thought about accepting my disease, and there was power in that. It was the first time I learned that it was okay that I was losing my hair and trying to save it, too. Of course, Pressley’s experiences as a Black woman with alopecia are vastly different than my own as a White woman. But still, her openness helped me come to terms with my own struggle.