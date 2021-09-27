Down South was a familiar destination for many Black Americans, a requisite summer vacation, a regional motherland. South Carolina is the state where all of my grandparents were born and where all of them are buried — except for Juanita, who passed away in 2018 and is buried alongside my mother up North. Growing up with my grandmother, I always got the sense that her relationship to the South was complicated and returning was never her intention. Once settled in Brooklyn, she “sent for” her sisters to come North. Some accepted the invitation; some declined and remained down South.