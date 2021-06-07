Thanks in large part to lobbying and organizing by Baker and her colleagues, starting in August, women in Minnesota will no longer experience this. A new law, signed by Gov. Tim Walz (D) in May, will make the state the first in the country to stop separating women in jail and prisons from their newborns. Several other states have programs in which infants may remain with their mothers for various lengths of time — but the United States as a whole is one of only four nations that routinely separate inmate mothers from their newborns. Some argue that these state programs programs don’t take a considered approach to making hard decisions about what’s best for children in challenging family situations.