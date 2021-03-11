Her daughters’ school opens for in-person instruction next week, but it will still be a while before Dunaev is ready to send them back. In the meantime, $600 per month from the stimulus bill will help cover child care for two days a week, she said. Once she has that support, Dunaev said, she plans to return to her business. All she needs is a few days each week to send emails and do social media promotion, she said. That will be enough to keep the business afloat.