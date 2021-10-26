But by August, the federal data told a different — and far more dire — story: Women’s job gains had slowed, constituting only 11.9 percent of 235,000 new jobs gained that month. And their labor force participation rate, at 57.4 percent, had not been as low as this since December 1988, excluding pandemic months. The next month brought even worse news: While men gained 220,000 jobs in September, women lost 26,000 jobs. And while 182,000 men ages 20 and over joined the workforce last month, 309,000 women left it — 196,000 of whom were millennials, spanning from 25 to 39, according to an analysis by Jasmine Tucker, director of research at the NWLC.