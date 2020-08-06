“I don’t think I’m unusual,” Obama told Michele Norris, a former anchor on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and founder of the Race Card Project. “Part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth. I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while.”