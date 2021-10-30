In their work to destigmatize menopause, Klassen and her co-founders are looking to the U.K., where Pausitivity and other organizations — including Rock My Menopause and the Menopause Charity, which ran a poster campaign raising awareness about menopause in malls across the U.K. throughout August and September — are creating change. On Friday, the U.K. government committed to reducing the cost of hormone replacement therapy prescriptions, which can alleviate symptoms of menopause, by making repeat prescriptions free of charge — so a person pays for only the first treatment in a cycle — and said it would create a cross-government Menopause Taskforce that will consider how menopause support and services can be improved in education, physician training and workplace support, according to Jo Lloyd, senior parliamentary assistant for Member of Parliament Carolyn Harris, who authored a bill calling for similar measures. (The bill has since been withdrawn because of the government’s own commitments, Lloyd said.)