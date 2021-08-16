A: I think the joy comes from being very clear about what success means for you, particularly in the context of a team — working together and all being on the same page. Whether you achieve the goal or not is very not important in a way. But going out there and understanding what you’re trying to do and knowing that all the other people are all on the same page and trying to do the same thing and enjoy it — that’s very important to me. I just don’t think things are worth doing if you’re miserable all the time. Not to say that you’re always going to be happy, because there’s a big difference. But you can find joy in struggling together. When you don’t play with that joy, you’re missing a big part of what makes soccer so beautiful — and also what makes life so beautiful.