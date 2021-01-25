Godbole also says she was concerned with confidentiality and privacy, which can be trickier when receiving therapy while at home. “In my case, I had trouble figuring out where I could sit and have a conversation,” Godbole says. “The only way I could do [therapy] was if I was sitting in my car in my driveway. At one point, I could see my family looking from the window. Just that eye contact made me conscious that I was in close proximity with the problem issue, so to speak.”